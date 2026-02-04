The State Government has initiated a probe into the fraudulent land deals at Agali in Attapadi following a farmer suicide in October 2025. Krishnaswamy, 53, was found hanging from a tree in his farmland in Agali on October 20, 2025. According to his family, Krishnaswamy applied for the "thandaper" for his land and left home on October 18 to obtain it. However, he was denied the document as the officials claimed that the land was not in his name. His family alleged Krishnaswamy took the extreme step, thinking he lost his land.

Following the incident, allegations against the Agali village office and the Attappadi Tribal Taluk Office surfaced, prompting the government to constitute an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe the matter. The report filed by a team led by Revenue Department Under Secretary Anu S Nair hinted at possible nexus among licensed document writers, staff of the village office and sub-registrar office, according to the reply stated in the assembly by the Revenue Minister K Rajan.

The report found that mutation proceedings had been initiated without conducting a detailed verification of the ownership title or field verification and the government has directed the Land Revenue Commissioner to urgently probe similar cases.

Additionally, the preliminary assessment revealed that licensed document writers, officials of Sub-Registrar Offices, and certain village-level officials may have acted in violation of existing procedures, which will also be investigated by the Commissioner, the Minister said.

Rajan said that a special team will be constituted to investigate whether similar documents had earlier been registered without genuine ownership or lawful possession, with the intention of encroaching upon land, and whether mutations were allowed without adequate scrutiny.

He pointed out that the Village Officer who was in charge at the time when mutation proceedings were initiated will be transferred outside the district until the investigation is completed, taking into account the seriousness of the allegations.

He also added that the digital re-survey operations are currently in progress in all villages of Attappadi Taluk.

Additionally, the Land Revenue Commissioner has also been directed to appoint a special team to examine digital survey records, settlement registers, and the documents held by the persons in possession of the land to ensure that Government land or tribal land has not been illegally transferred, and to verify ownership.