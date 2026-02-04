Kochi: The Kerala High Court has considered a public interest litigation highlighting an acute shortage of drinking water in parts of West Kochi. The petition, filed by a resident of the area, sought directions to the Chairman and Additional Secretary of the Water Resources Department, the Chief Engineer, and the Assistant Executive Engineer of the Kerala Water Authority to ensure proper water supply to West Kochi, Chellanam and Kumbalangi panchayats, and 30 wards of the Kochi Municipal Corporation.

It also sought directions to install flow meters at relevant water supply points to prevent diversion and ensure proper management of water distribution. When the matter came up before a Bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M, the court granted two weeks to the respondents to file affidavits detailing the steps taken to ensure the supply of drinking water.

"We hope and trust that in the meantime adequate measures will be taken to ensure a continuous supply of drinking water for the residents of the areas mentioned in the writ petition," the Bench observed. The case has been posted for further hearing on February 19. The petition was moved by advocates Ajith George, P T Thajmina, C S Shahul Hameed, Dinurag M, Nitin Suseelan and P L Agnees.

(With LiveLaw inputs)