More than two months after the Kerala government informed the Centre that the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme had been put on hold pending a Cabinet sub-committee review, the Union government hasn't responded to the state's letter, as per the reply furnished in the assembly by the General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Following the CPI's protests, the state cabinet had decided to freeze the PM-SHRI scheme in the state and formed a sub-committee to study the proposal. The Minister, however, stated that the committee is yet to convene a meeting.

Sivankutty also told the assembly that the state had suspended further steps to implement the scheme despite signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU). In a letter dated November 12, 2025, Kerala informed the Centre that implementation would be considered only after a sub-committee inspected the scheme and submitted its report.

The minister said the Centre had earlier insisted that Kerala sign the MoU for PM SHRI as a precondition for releasing funds under Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) for the 2023–24 financial year. According to him, PM SHRI was linked with the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), making participation in the scheme mandatory for the release of the funds.

SSA funds to Kerala have been blocked since the middle of the 2023–24 fiscal year, resulting in the withholding of ₹1,143 crore in central assistance, severely affecting the payment of teachers' salaries.

Sivankutty added that despite repeated discussions between senior officials of the state education department, Samagra Shiksha Kerala and the Union Ministry of Education — including meetings led by him with the Union Education Minister — the Centre did not relent.

While the state subsequently signed the MoU, it has not proceeded with implementing the scheme, maintaining that it has repeatedly sought the release of funds as per Right to Education (RTE) entitlements.

Meanwhile, while responding to questions raised in the Lok Sabha by Kerala MPs Adoor Prakash and Dean Kuriakose, the Union Ministry of Education said Kerala signed the MoU on October 23, 2025, and was required to complete a transparent challenge mode process for selecting PM SHRI schools and upload the details on the PM SHRI portal. The centre has consistently skirted questions on whether it received a letter from the Kerala government on withholding the scheme.

As per the conditions of the MoU, the parties can either rescind, cancel or terminate the conditions. It doesn't mention about a provision to put the scheme on hold.