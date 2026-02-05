Kozhikode: A 17-year-old boy was electrocuted while using a pressure washer to clean the floor on Wednesday. Abhijith of Manjapparamkal in Pavandoor, Kakkur, was electrocuted around noon while using a pressure washer near his home. A neighbour spotted him lying unconscious on the floor. By this time, the surrounding area was already flooded with water.

After the electricity was disconnected, Abhijith was rushed to Balussery Taluk Hospital, but could not be saved. His body was later taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Abhijith was a Plus Two student at Pavandoor Higher Secondary School. The deceased was the son of Chathu and Shiji of Manjapparamkal and is survived by his brother, Abhishek.