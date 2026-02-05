Kochi: The second edition of the Summit of Future, organised by Jain (Deemed to be) University, Kochi, has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for hosting the largest relay speech event, with 401 speakers participating. The relay speech was completed in 10 hours and 25 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 313 participants set in Surat. The record attempt began at 9 am and concluded at 7.25 pm, strictly adhering to all Guinness guidelines.

Each participant spoke for a minimum of one minute and a maximum of three minutes, with a mandatory gap of no more than ten seconds between consecutive speakers. The entire relay was completed without violating the prescribed rules. The Guinness World Record certificate was presented at the closing ceremony of the Summit of Future by Guinness World Records Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar, in the presence of Jain University New Initiatives Director Dr Tom Joseph and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr J. Letha.

Held under the theme “Speak for the Future,” the summit served as a unique platform that brought together diverse voices and perspectives. The record set at the conclusion of the summit marks a landmark moment in Jain University's history. Notably, the previous edition of the Summit of Future was recognised by the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records for hosting the largest number of speakers on sustainability. Participants from varied age groups and professional backgrounds spoke on issues shaping the future, including education, sustainable development, innovative technologies, and the need for a value-based society.

The historic relay speech was officially inaugurated by Prof. Dr. J. Letha. The event concluded amid great excitement as Dr. Tom Joseph delivered the 400th speech, followed by six-year-old Master Steve Tom Joseph, who became the 401st and final speaker. His message on the future he envisions left a lasting impression on the audience. Beyond setting a Guinness World Record, the achievement stands as a testament to Jain University’s efforts to engage people across generations and inspire meaningful conversations on the future.