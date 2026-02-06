Kochi: Dumping of sludge dredged from the Chilavannur backwaters at the Brahmapuram site earmarked for a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) has triggered intervention by the Kochi Corporation, with Mayor V K Minimol directing that the waste be shifted to another location.

According to the mayor, the sludge was dumped at the site earmarked for the construction of an FSTP at Brahmapuram, which is being set up for the treatment of septic waste. The Mayor had directed officials of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), which is implementing the project, to shift the dumped sludge to another location. However, they were unwilling to comply with the instruction.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was responding to reports that the transport of dredged sludge from the Chilavannur backwaters to Brahmapuram would be stopped. According to the Mayor, the contractor has now agreed to move the sludge already dumped at Brahmapuram to another spot within the premises. The work to relocate the sludge will begin on Thursday. Only after this exercise is completed will the Corporation consider permitting further transport of sludge to Brahmapuram, she added.

The Mayor also pointed out that the sludge was being transported from Chilavannur to Brahmapuram in lorries without adhering to safety norms. On the very day she assumed office, complaints were received about sludge spilling from the trucks onto the road near Infopark. Several vehicles reportedly skidded on the affected stretch, prompting the deployment of the Fire and Rescue Services to clear the sludge by pumping water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following these incidents, instructions were issued to temporarily halt the transport of sludge. It was during a subsequent inspection at Brahmapuram that the sludge was found to have been dumped at an inappropriate location.

According to the Mayor, the KMRL has not submitted any letter to the Corporation seeking permission to dump sludge dredged from the Chilavannur backwaters at Brahmapuram, nor has it sought the approval of the council.