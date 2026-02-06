Pepita Seth, the Padma Shri awardee who showcased Kerala’s cultural diversity to the world, has been granted Indian citizenship. She received the citizenship documents from Thrissur District Collector Arjun Pandian. Pepita obtained citizenship at the age of 84, after living in India for 54 years.

Pepita Christian was born on August 3, 1942, in Suffolk County, England, as the daughter of Victor Ramsay, a British Navy officer, and Christian Geraldine Mary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pepita first learned about India at the age of 27, through the diary notes of her grandfather, who had served in the British army. During her first visit, she travelled to Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Varanasi. It was on her second visit in 1972 that she arrived in Kerala. Deeply impressed by the colours and cultural diversity she had never seen before, Pepita decided never to leave. With her Nikon camera, she photographed numerous images of elephants and Theyyam performances that are integral to Kerala’s festival grounds, presenting them to the world. Among them were photographs of Guruvayur Kesavan, the beloved elephant cherished by millions.

In 1981, Pepita received permission to enter temples in accordance with Hindu customs and gained recognition through her photographs and studies of Guruvayur Kesavan. Her iconic photograph of Guruvayur Kesavan standing in musth remains widely admired even today. In recognition of her contributions to Kerala’s culture, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roshan Seth, whom she met in Delhi, later became her life partner. Roshan is internationally known for portraying Jawaharlal Nehru in Richard Attenborough’s film 'Gandhi'. Although they later separated, she retained the surname Seth.

Pepita has also authored several books, including 'In God’s Mirror: The Theyyams of Malabar', written after 12 years of travelling with Theyyam artists across villages of North Malabar, as well as 'The Edge of Another World' (novel) and 'The Divine Frenzy: Hindu Myths and Rituals of Kerala'.