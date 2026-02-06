Varappuzha: A 30-foot interlock retaining wall along the Valluvalli stretch of the National Highway, built without proper engineering safeguards, is now being demolished and reconstructed amid growing safety concerns. The wall, constructed without even a concrete belt, had sparked protests from local residents, who warned that the unscientific structure posed a serious risk to both the road and the surrounding area.

According to protesters, such unscientific construction poses significant safety risks. They noted that walls of this height were built on both sides, with soil filled on top to create the surface. Cracks appeared in the retaining walls at an early stage, and in some areas, sections of the wall have already begun to protrude outward. Residents fear that heavy rainfall could wash away the soil inside the walls, potentially causing both the road and the walls to collapse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite widespread complaints, the removal of the interlock blocks began only after National Highway authorities inspected the site the other day. Protesters, meanwhile, have also criticised officials for not carrying out regular inspections at the construction site.

Along the stretch from Kavilnada in Koonammavu to Valluvalli, concrete walls above the service road are at serious risk of collapse. At the 4th Mile near Valluvalli, in particular, a concrete slab is precariously positioned and could give way at any moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main highway in this section is elevated more than 15 feet above the ground, with a parallel service road alongside it. Both sides of the elevated highway had been reinforced using interlock blocks. However, the concrete slabs on the handrails above the retaining walls are now at risk.

Most of the road construction in this area has been carried out on marshy land, further raising safety concerns. The locals have urged the authorities to conduct thorough inspections and take necessary corrective measures.