Kottayam: What began as a calm evening at Kottayam town and Thirunakkara Maidan soon turned into a charged political spectacle as LDF workers gathered to welcome the captain of the Vikasana Munnetta Jatha. Waves of CPM red and Kerala Congress (M)'s 'red and white' flags swayed in unison against the evening sky, as workers from both parties danced to songs announcing the arrival of Jose K Mani.

The mood shifted dramatically as party workers lit up the sky with flares and crackers, and slogans filled the air. "This is the fort of the LDF," shouted party workers, while chants of "Jose K Mani, lead us" echoed across the ground. Accompanying Jose in the specially arranged vehicle was CPM Kottayam district secretary K Anilkumar.

LDF workers during the Vikasana Munnetta Jatha in Kottayam. Photo: Onmanorama

ADVERTISEMENT

The message from the CPM and the LDF leadership was clear- KCM remains firmly within the Left alliance- and Jose Mani made that clear in his speech. "Years later, if people ask who sculpted Nava Keralam, the answer will be Pinarayi Vijayan," he said, lavishly praising the LDF government and the Chief Minister. As expected, his speech also included sharp criticism of the opposition UDF and the BJP-led Union government.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine echoed the sentiment, pointing to the massive turnout. "This flood of people itself is proof of the support enjoyed by the KCM and the LDF," he told Onmanorama, as hundreds of workers welcomed Jose Mani at the conclusion of the day's rally in Kottayam.

Dismissing reports that KCM was considering a return to the UDF, Roshy said he had no idea where such speculation originated. "There was no such discussion. I don't know where the reports about the Church pressuring the party to change alliances came from. There is nothing in that," he said.

Jose K Mani delivering his speech during the LDF's Vikasana Munnetta Jatha in Kottayam. Photo: Onmanorama

Reiterating his allegiance to the LDF, Jose highlighted the welfare pension schemes of successive Left governments. "Recall who made welfare pensions accessible to the people in 1980. It was the Left government under E K Nayanar, and guess who was the Finance Minister then, it was K M Mani," he said, enough to garner a loud cheer from party workers. He also praised the Pinarayi government for ensuring timely distribution of welfare benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jose accused the Union government of financially constraining Kerala. "The state spends nearly ₹20,000 crore on welfare pensions. There are no funds dedicated to that, yet we manage through cost control. The Centre, which should provide assistance, is not doing so," he alleged.

He also credited the LDF government for ending power cuts in Kerala after 2016. "Ask today's teenagers if they remember power cuts- they won't. Ten years ago, it was common," he said. Jose further added that during the local body election campaign in his ward, he found many youngsters working at big IT firms, doing night shifts. "Now, youngsters working night shifts for IT firms in the US and Europe sit in front of computers with uninterrupted power and Wi-Fi. It is possible because there is no power cut. The Left government is the reason why there is no power cut," he said.

CPM and Kerala Congress (M) workers during LDF's Vikasana Munnetta Jatha in Kottayam. Photo: Onmanorama

Targeting the BJP, Jose accused the party of attempting to polarise communities and discriminating against non-BJP-ruled states. "Most taxes go to BJP-ruled states, while others get nothing. They say, 'We'll give you money, but you must support the BJP.' They want to turn India into a nation for 'some'. But the Constitution envisions 'one India', and they are trying to destroy that," he said.

Expressing confidence about the upcoming Assembly elections, Jose said the LDF would "definitely" secure a third consecutive term. By the end of his speech, however, the crowd had thinned considerably, and empty chairs stared at the stage. But optimism remained palpable among LDF leaders and workers.

The empty chairs at the Thirunakkara ground in Kottayam as Jose K Mani's speech was about to conclude. Photo: Onmanorama

ADVERTISEMENT

CPM district secretary K Anilkumar predicted a landslide victory. "The LDF will win more than 120 seats. This rally itself proclaims our strength," he told Onmanorama. Roshy Augustine struck a similar note, adding that seat-sharing talks had not yet begun. "We will get as many seats as last time," he said.

Among KCM workers, opinions were mixed. A leader from Kaduthuruthy said Jose should contest from the constituency. Meanwhile, some criticised the party's continued association with the LDF and favoured a shift to the UDF, claiming there was pressure from the Church. However, there was unanimity on one point- if Jose contests from Pala, he would win comfortably.

CPM workers, meanwhile, brimmed with confidence. "We will win with flying colours. Despite a good showing in the local body polls, the Congress has no chance in the Assembly elections," a party worker said.

Concluding his speech, Jose took a final swipe at the Congress for skipping a joint protest against the Centre last year, branding the party as "anti-development" and unwilling to acknowledge the progress made in Kerala over the past decade.

As political debates continue, the LDF succeeded in projecting unity at Kottayam, with the red and white flags of the CPM and KCM fluttering together against the night sky.