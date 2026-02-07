Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has issued a legal notice to Youth Congress leader M A Shahanas, accusing her of making defamatory statements against him during a press conference held on February 3.

According to the notice, Mamkootathil has demanded that Shahanas bear the cost of constructing one hundred houses under the SMILE Housing Project, an initiative promoted by him for the benefit of deserving sections of society. The estimated cost of the project is approximately ₹10 crore.

The defamation suit filed by advocate Sekhar G Thampi alleges that Shahanas made “false, malicious and defamatory” remarks during the press conference, including claims that Mamkootathil had invited her to accompany him to Delhi for a protest and that he had sent her inappropriate messages on Instagram. It states that the allegations were made without any factual basis and were deliberately aired before the media to tarnish his reputation.

Mamkootathil further claimed that the remarks were widely circulated through television channels, print media, digital platforms and social media, causing serious damage to his public image. The notice alleges that Shahanas repeatedly portrayed him as immoral and criminal despite there being no criminal complaint filed by her and no adverse finding by any court of law.

The notice has given Shahanas 15 days to comply with the demand, failing which Mamkootathil has warned that he would initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings.

During the February 3 press conference, Shahanas had launched a sharp attack on Mamkootathil following his release on bail in a rape case. She accused him of attempting to “whitewash” himself through paid television interviews and challenged him to face her in a public debate.

She also alleged that he had sent her objectionable messages on Instagram in response to a photograph she had posted, and said she was willing to subject her phone to forensic examination. Shahanas further dared Mamkootathil to release screenshots of their alleged conversations if he disputed her claims.