Kozhikode: The Kozhikode Principal Sessions Court will consider on Friday the bail plea moved by Shimjitha Musthafa, who has been accused of abetment of the suicide of U Deepak. The court had earlier deferred its order, seeking an interim investigation report from the police before proceeding further.

The sessions court directed the police to submit the report immediately. Shimjitha approached the sessions court after the Kunnamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court rejected her bail application.

Shimjitha was taken into police custody for one day on February 5, following a magistrate court order to facilitate further interrogation under the supervision of senior police officers and to collect evidence related to her bus journey from Payyannur.

Earlier, on January 27, the Kunnamangalam court had denied her bail after considering the police remand report, which stated that preliminary investigations indicated that videos posted by the accused on social media allegedly led to the suicide of 41-year-old Deepak.

Shimjitha (35), a native of Chorod in Vadakara, was arrested last Wednesday on charges of abetment of suicide. Police said the arrest followed the circulation of several videos she posted on social media accusing Deepak of misconduct during a bus journey from Payyannur on January 16.

According to the police, Deepak died by suicide after watching the videos, which later went viral. The remand report noted that the accused is well educated, holds a postgraduate degree and is a former ward member of the Areekode Grama Panchayat, and therefore has sufficient awareness of the law. Police also pointed out that despite alleging an unpleasant experience during the journey, the accused did not file any complaint with either the Vadakara or Payyannur police stations.

The report said Deepak suffered extreme mental distress, fearing that his parents and relatives would see the videos and perceive him as a sexual offender, following which he died by suicide in his bedroom.

Shimjitha is currently lodged at the Women’s Jail in Manjeri.