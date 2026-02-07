In an interview to Malayala Manorama, Kerala’s Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan speaks candidly about personal attacks in politics, his belief in retiring early from public life, and his firm stand against communalism in any form while respecting all religions. He also outlines the United Democratic Front’s plans for Kerala’s future, which he says will be taken directly to the people. The Opposition Leader also said that his priority is not the chief minister’s chair but the responsibilities entrusted to him.

Q: Will the Congress party field more youngsters this time?

A: Definitely. When I was their age, I was sidelined and alienated at the organisational level. We are trying not to repeat it. The UDF and the Congress party are witnessing an overwhelming youth participation. They will be considered (while finalising the candidate list). I will reveal a decision I have made. I will retire from politics early, but the retirement age or time will be revealed later. I am happy to see youngsters achieving greater heights.

Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had directly contacted me to say that I would surely be in the Cabinet. VD Satheesan

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: Do you feel you are becoming more acceptable? Will you stake a claim for the chief ministership?

A: I am speaking as the UDF Chairman and the Leader of the Opposition, not as V.D. Satheesan, the person. I am speaking on behalf of the UDF. There will be no differences in Congress on selecting the chief minister. The Congress has a specific process for it. I will not make any claims. If you feel that I am getting more acceptable, it could be because of rivals, including ministers, launching a personal attack on me. Isn't it natural for people to empathise with me when I am being targeted collectively, including by the ministers who have lost their credibility?

Q: If you get the MLAs' support and a favourable decision from the party high command, what would be your role in the next government?

A: This is a hypothetical question. I refuse to fall for it. Sidelining has never affected me. The responsibility assigned to me is to bring the UDF back to power. Both Congress and UDF have a galaxy of leaders. My responsibility now is coordination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: What is the yatra you are undertaking?

A: We will reach out to the suffering and listen to them. This yatra is not just for talking politics but also to discuss about the future of Kerala. We will announce the UDF's perspective in each district during the yatra. Our vision statement will reflect these perspectives. We will put forward the perspectives, formed after much homework, discussions with experts in various fields, and also based on lessons learnt from best practices elsewhere. These perspectives will be included in our election manifesto as well.

Q: What are the changes the UDF plans once it comes back to power?

A: We have made specific plans and prepared well for each sector. We have held conclaves to collate expert opinions. A health document prepared by about 1,000 doctors, a higher education document drafted by seven former vice-chancellors are ready. A good percentage of cargo movement by road will be shifted to offshore shipping. Two international ports, one container terminal, are also planned, besides linking 17 minor ports. We will also bring cruise ships. Modelled on Singapore, we will develop Kerala as a developed port city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suggestions have been made to roll out 27 projects in the aviation sector, including aircraft maintenance and a flying school.

We have identified 10,000 micro, small and medium entrepreneurial possibilities. Priority will be accorded for bringing in legislation for utilising vacant lands in the plantation sector, ensuring support price for agricultural products based on MS Swaminathan's recommendations, and plugging revenue loss due to the implementation of the GST regime. KIIFB projects will be restructured realistically. KIIFB will be made self-sufficient by funding projects with ensured revenue. Our manifesto will be a comprehensive action plan for Kerala's comprehensive development.

Q: You have reiterated that the UDF will be expanded into a wider platform. Who are you targeting?

A: The UDF has become a wider political platform comprising people — including CPM supporters — from various walks of society. Certain people and organisations represent certain ideals and communities. The UDF aims at bringing them together on a unified platform and utilising them for the betterment of the people and the State's development.

Q: Vellappally Natesan and Sukumaran Nair are not part of the grand platform. Their criticism is against you?

A: I don't have any personal enmity towards them. They are like my father due to their age. I am okay if they censure me. We will go to any community that is facing problems. I don't mind if it is ridiculed, including being called crawling at the doorsteps. At the same time, there won't be any change in my stand against polarising Kerala on communal lines. I will equally oppose both majority and minority communalism. Kerala is secular. Rejection of religion is not our wont. We respect all religions.

Q: It is being said that the UDF allies, especially the Muslim League, will have a larger say when the Front comes to power?

A: Such campaigns are aimed at creating a communal divide. The League has not demanded even a single additional seat. The Muslim League is a party fighting to avoid communal tensions in the State. The chief minister and his team are peddling communalism to win the votes of the majority community. This is the same strategy the BJP has deployed. Divide the people on religious lines to win power. The League is more alert than us on this count.

Q: It was widely anticipated in 2011 that you would be inducted into the Cabinet. What happened then?

A: Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had directly contacted me to say that I would surely be in the Cabinet. When the party enquired about my preferred portfolio, I left it to the leadership to decide. I was in Paravur on the day on which the ministers were announced. I received a phone call by noon saying everything was clear and that the chief minister would announce his Cabinet of ministers at 4 pm. Around 3.45 pm, a well-wisher contacted me and said I was not on the list of ministers. Later, I met Oommen Chandy when he was undergoing treatment in Bengaluru. He then told me why I was avoided, and shared his sadness over the matter. I told him it was okay.