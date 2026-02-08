Machiplavu/ Idukki: A splash of colour and a whiff of spring greet visitors at St Francis of Assisi Church, Machiplavu, in Idukki, where a floral display has transformed the premises into a visual delight.

Nearly a thousand sunflowers and around forty bougainvillaea plants, along with several other varieties, have filled the church grounds with a burst of colour. Adding to the charm is the Prince vine (curtain plant) flourishing in the church courtyard.

Situated along the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway, the floral display has become a visual treat for passers-by. Travellers heading towards Munnar and others using the route are stopping to admire the colourful floral arrangements adorning the church premises.

The garden is also offering a refreshing experience to those arriving for the church’s annual feast, which began on Saturday, said parish vicar Fr Markose Chittemariyil. The floral spring is the result of a concerted effort by the office-bearers of the church committee.