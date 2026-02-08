Wayanad: A special team of the Forest Department arrested members of a hunting gang from the Beenachi Estate area under the Irulam Forest Station of the Chethalath Forest Range in the South Wayanad Division, the department said in a press statement on Sunday.

The apprehended are Abeesh A (40) and Madhu (44), both natives of the Oorukandi Tribal Settlement, Krishnagiri, near here. The arrests followed a tip-off received by forest officials that a hunting gang had entered the plantation area with firearms and a vehicle. During the search operation, officials recovered a country-made rifle with ammunition, an autorickshaw, and the carcass of a porcupine.

Two other members of the hunting team managed to escape, and a search operation is underway, the Forest Department said. The absconding accused have been identified as Vineesh V P of Variyath Parambil and Biju V P M of Variyath Parambil.

The arrested accused were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Sulthan Bathery, which remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody, the press release said.