ADVERTISEMENT

The apprehended are Abeesh A (40) and Madhu (44), both natives of the Oorukandi Tribal Settlement, Krishnagiri, near here.

The apprehended are Abeesh A (40) and Madhu (44), both natives of the Oorukandi Tribal Settlement, Krishnagiri, near here.

The apprehended are Abeesh A (40) and Madhu (44), both natives of the Oorukandi Tribal Settlement, Krishnagiri, near here.

Wayanad: A special team of the Forest Department arrested members of a hunting gang from the Beenachi Estate area under the Irulam Forest Station of the Chethalath Forest Range in the South Wayanad Division, the department said in a press statement on Sunday.

The apprehended are Abeesh A (40) and Madhu (44), both natives of the Oorukandi Tribal Settlement, Krishnagiri, near here. The arrests followed a tip-off received by forest officials that a hunting gang had entered the plantation area with firearms and a vehicle. During the search operation, officials recovered a country-made rifle with ammunition, an autorickshaw, and the carcass of a porcupine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two other members of the hunting team managed to escape, and a search operation is underway, the Forest Department said. The absconding accused have been identified as Vineesh V P of Variyath Parambil and Biju V P M of Variyath Parambil.

The arrested accused were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Sulthan Bathery, which remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody, the press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium

TAGS

ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium
Add as a preferred source on Google