Pathanamthitta: A 19-year-old nursing student was found dead by hanging inside a bedroom at his residence in Kuttor, Thiruvalla, on Sunday evening. The deceased is Aaron Anil Jose, son of Anil Jose.

Police said the incident came to light at around 8 pm, when Aaron’s father returned home after attending a family gathering and found his son hanging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron was a first-year student at a private nursing college in Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu, and was at home on vacation at the time of the incident. His mother has been in Canada for the past month with his sister.

Police completed the inquest and shifted the body to the Chengannur district hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is currently underway. Locals said there were no known personal or academic issues involving Aaron.