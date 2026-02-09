Thiruvalla spa gang rape: One more accused arrested
Thiruvalla police have arrested Varun, a native of Niranam, in connection with the sexual assault of a woman staff member at an ayurvedic spa in Manjadi, bringing the total number of arrested individuals to three, with three remaining at large; the six-member gang allegedly barged into the spa, demanded ₹50,000 in extortion money, sexually assaulted the victim at knifepoint after she refused, recorded the assault on a mobile phone, and stole ₹2,500 from another staff member, with prior arrests including Subin Alexander Chacko and Berlin Das.
The Thiruvalla police on Monday arrested another accused in the case in which a six-member gang sexually assaulted a woman staff member at an ayurvedic spa in Manjadi. The accused has been identified as Varun, a native of Niranam. "He was taken into custody around 2 am," an officer told Onmanorama.
According to the police, the gang barged into the spa, threatened the woman staff member and assaulted her after she refused to pay ₹50,000 demanded as extortion money. She was dragged into a room and sexually assaulted at knifepoint. The accused allegedly recorded the assault on a mobile phone before fleeing the premises, also snatching ₹2,500 from another staff member.
Earlier, the police had arrested Subin Alexander Chacko (29), alias' Maranam Subin', of Pappanavelil in Kuttapuzha, and Berlin Das (38) of Muppiriyil in Thiruvalla. Three of the remaining accused are still absconding.
Meanwhile, the owner of the spa in Thiruvalla has alleged that the move was motivated by competitors' bid against his business.