The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold scam on Monday submitted the final analysis report prepared by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) before the Kerala High Court. According to sources, the VSSC team has submitted two reports so far.

As part of the investigation, the SIT visited the Sabarimala temple in January to assess two doors currently stored in the temple’s strongroom. The team measured the doors' surface area to estimate the quantity of gold cladding used on the door frames and Prabhamandalam plates. Investigators also collected samples from the gold-clad plates to enable scientific evaluation and quantification of the gold content.

The SIT recorded detailed statements from scientific officers of VSSC who conducted the chemical analysis, officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Thiruvananthapuram, who were present during the seizure process, and a technical team from Kochi that carried out surface measurements. These efforts aim to scientifically establish the extent of gold allegedly misappropriated.

The High Court had earlier permitted the SIT to record statements after the VSSC scientists submitted their chemical analysis report. The court observed that the findings suggested a systematic and methodical execution of the alleged offence. The bench also noted that the analysis reports revealed the modus operandi behind the alleged tampering and substitution, while offering crucial evidentiary leads to link earlier transactions with subsequent actions.