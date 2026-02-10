Attingal: Two Class 9 students of Attingal Government High School have been reported missing since Tuesday morning. The girls, identified as Sreevaiga and Angel, left their homes in the morning, saying they were headed to school, but did not reach the campus.

Both students are natives of Chirayinkeezhu and Vakkom, respectively. They were wearing their school uniforms: a green check churidar, a green coat, and green pants. They went missing between 8.15 am and 2.50 pm on February 10, 2026, after leaving home.

The Attingal police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.