Kasaragod: A Youth Congress worker, who is part of the Congress’s cyber apparatus, has filed a complaint accusing writer, publisher and Youth Congress leader M A Shahanas of money laundering and using multiple identities, days after Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil sent her a ₹10-crore legal notice for publicly accusing him of sexual predatory behaviour.

The complaint, mailed to State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar, has been forwarded to the Kasaragod District Police Chief for inquiry, even as Shahanas has denied the allegations outright, calling them retaliatory harassment aimed at silencing her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint was filed by Niyas Malabari, from Enmakaje panchayat in Kasaragod, who is currently working in Saudi Arabia.

In his petition, Niyas alleged that Shahanas -- whose full name is Muriad Arakkal Shahanas -- also uses another name, Priya Sijeesh, for financial transactions. He claimed that her driving licence and bank account were in the name of Priya Sijeesh, while her PAN card and passport were issued in the name of Muriad Arakkal Shahanas. The driving licence listed her husband's address, Dr Sijeesh T.

Niyas also stated in the complaint that when he transferred money to her Google Pay account in 2023, the name on the bank statement was Priya Sijeesh. He alleged she frequently travels abroad for business. “But I suspect that running a small publication firm may itself be a front for money laundering. It appears that multiple identity cards and bank accounts in different names are being used for laundering,” the complaint said and urged the police to investigate her.

Shahanas, the chairperson of the Kerala Youth Congress Culture and Literature wing and managing director and chief editor of Macbeth Publication and Media, had earlier accused Palakkad MLA and former Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil of being a sexual predator. She had also said she warned the then Youth Congress president, Shafi Parambil, against elevating Mamkootathil as the Youth Congress state president, flagging concerns over women’s safety within the organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

She alleged that Mamkootathil used to send her inappropriate messages on Instagram and invited her to join him for a Delhi trip.

After Mamkootathil was released on bail in two rape cases and gave a television interview, Shahanas held a press conference accusing him of attempting to whitewash his image through the media.

Mamkootathil responded with a legal notice demanding ₹10 crore in damages, asking her to bear the cost of constructing 100 houses under his SMILE Housing Project, and warning of civil and criminal action.

Responding to the police complaint, Shahanas rejected the allegations as baseless and malicious. “All my identification records are legal and verifiable through statutory authorities,” she said, denying that she holds multiple identities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining the name variation, she said that after her marriage, she had legally changed her name to Priya Sijeesh through a Gazette notification, as her husband calls her Priya. However, she later legally reverted to Shahanas, the name by which she is known as a writer and publisher. “My Aadhaar and voter ID bear the name Shahanas. The driving licence was obtained during the period when my name had been changed to Priya Sijeesh,” she said.

Shahanas said the complaint and accompanying allegations surfaced only after she spoke out against a “powerful” MLA accused of harassment. “What is unfolding is targeted cyber-bullying and a smear campaign by Congress-affiliated cyber groups as retaliation for my stance against Rahul Mamkootathil,” she said.

Terming the money-laundering allegation “baseless and defamatory”, she pointed out that no evidence had been produced to support the claim. “This is an attempt by a group aligned with a powerful public representative to silence women who speak up, using influence and money,” she said.

Shahanas said she has filed complaints against Niyas Malabari before the Kerala Police, the Kerala Women’s Commission, and the Chief Minister, accusing him of cyberbullying and harassment.