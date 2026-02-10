Kozhikode: The prosecution has submitted an additional report before the Kozhikode Principal Sessions Court, which is considering the bail application of YouTuber Shimjitha V K, strongly opposing the grant of bail on the grounds that further evidence needs to be collected from the mobile phones and laptops of both Shimjitha and Deepak U.

The court, which conducted a brief hearing on the bail plea on Tuesday, said it would pass a final order on Wednesday.

Shimjitha approached the Sessions Court after the Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) court rejected her bail application. During the previous hearing, the prosecution opposed bail, citing the possibility that the accused might tamper with evidence if released. The court then directed the prosecution to file an additional report detailing its objections.

In the additional report, the prosecution informed the court that police have already seized several electronic devices from Shimjitha as well as from the residence of Deepak, who was found hanging in his house at Mankavu. The report stated that Shimjitha should not be released on bail until the forensic examination of these devices is completed, as premature release could hamper the smooth progress of the investigation.

Shimjitha, also known as Shimjitha Musthafa (35), a native of Chorod in Vadakara, was arrested two weeks ago following the circulation of several videos posted by her on social media. In the videos, she accused Deepak of misconduct during a bus journey from Payyannur on January 16.

According to the prosecution, Deepak died by suicide after watching the controversial videos, which later went viral on social media. The initial report filed before the court stated that Deepak, who was allegedly humiliated by the videos, suffered severe mental distress, fearing that his parents and relatives would view the content and perceive him as a sexual offender. In a state of shock and extreme anguish, he subsequently died by suicide in his bedroom, the report said.