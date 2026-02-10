Vadakkencherry: Relief replaced panic at Rajagiri Sacred Heart Church in Vadakkencherry as a three-year-old boy, lost in the festival crowd, was reunited with his parents through the quick thinking of Jiju Chennamattathil, a native of Palakkuzhi in Kizhakkancherry.

The incident unfolded during the night of the annual festival at Rajagiri Sacred Heart Church.Jiju, who had come from Palakkuzhi to watch a drama being staged as part of the festival, noticed the toddler wandering aimlessly and dangerously along the road.Sensing the danger, Jiju quickly approached the child, gently took him by the hand and escorted him to the festival committee members.

An announcement over the public address system quickly reached the worried parents, who had been frantically searching for their son and they arrived to take him home safely.

Following the play, the festival committee honoured Jiju, recognising his actions as a reminder that the safety of every child is a shared responsibility. Fr Davis Chakkumpeedika, Vicar of Rajagiri Church, presented him with a memento in appreciation of his noble act.