Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Minority Commission has instructed the Director of the Fisheries Department to take necessary steps to ensure that financial assistance is provided within the current financial year to fishermen who lost their lives or were injured in accidents at Muthalapozhi harbour.

Chairman AA Rasheed issued the order while considering petitions at a sitting held at the Commission’s headquarters on Tuesday. The Director of the Fisheries Department informed the Commission that the Disaster Management Authority is considering a proposal for providing financial assistance to the affected.

The Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue following a series of accidents at Muthalapozhi. During the sitting, the Chief Engineer of the Harbour Engineering Department informed the Commission that the removal of accumulated sand at the estuary and channel is progressing rapidly. He also stated that 60 per cent of the dredging work has been completed and that the remaining work will be finished by the end of February.

In a report submitted to the Commission, the Coastal Police Chief recommended that authorities be directed to complete the dredging work before the monsoon and make the estuary completely safe. Following this, the Commission instructed the district administration to urgently convene a meeting of concerned officials and take necessary steps to complete the work.