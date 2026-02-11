Kozhikode: The Kozhikode Principal Sessions Court on Wednesday granted bail to YouTuber Shimjitha V K in connection with the suicide of Govindapuram native Deepak U. The court allowed her bail after she spent 21 days in custody.

District and Sessions judge Kozhikode, Bindu Kumari V S ordered Shimjitha to provide two solvent sureties and to execute a bond for Rs 50000. The order also directed Shimjitha to appear before the investigating officer on the second and fourth Fridays of each month until the police file the final report.

Shimjitha, also known as Shimjitha Musthafa (35), a native of Chorod in Vadakara, was arrested on January 21 after several videos she posted on social media began circulating widely. In the videos, she accused Deepak of misconduct during a bus journey from Payyannur on January 16.

Deepak (41), a sales officer with a garment firm, was found hanging at his residence in Mankavu on Sunday morning. His death came days after Shimjitha’s video, in which she levelled allegations of misconduct against him, went viral and triggered widespread public reaction.

Police have charged Shimjitha with abetment of suicide. She had earlier approached the Kozhikode District Court seeking anticipatory bail. After police registered a case, she allegedly went into hiding, prompting officers to intensify their search.