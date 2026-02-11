Kochi: Days after the cremation of Suraj Lama, who had gone missing after reaching Kochi, the Kerala High Court declined to close the habeas corpus petition filed by his son and ordered the Special Investigation Team to continue the probe. Lama, an Indian national deported from Kuwait, was later found dead in the Kalamassery area of Kochi.

On February 11, a division bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice MB Snehalatha directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to continue its probe and record the sequence of events from Lama’s arrival in India until his death.

Lama had been deported from Kuwait and brought to Kochi under official orders. Despite his visibly vulnerable condition, which included possible cognitive and other impairments, he was cleared by immigration and airport security authorities and allowed to leave the airport without assistance.

Although a missing person complaint had been filed, the police later took Lama into protective custody and admitted him to Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery. However, he was discharged and sent away after doctors found no apparent medical issues.

Earlier, the Court had expressed concern over the lack of protocols in handling deportees. Subsequently, a body recovered from Kalamassery was confirmed to be Lama’s through forensic examination on February 6.

Following this, the Court directed the Nedumbassery SHO or the investigating officer to produce the missing case file along with the post-mortem report.

On Wednesday, the Government Pleader informed the Court that an interim post-mortem report dated December 1, 2025, stated that the “Cause of death cannot be ascertained due to the advanced decomposition stages.”

With the cause of death remaining unclear, the Court observed that the matter remains unresolved.

The Bench noted that although the petition initially sought a writ of habeas corpus to trace the missing person, the case could not be closed merely because the body had been identified.

While acknowledging that the SIT had done commendable work in identifying the body, the Court said that this discovery had raised more questions.

Advocate Parvathy Menon, appearing for the petitioner, pointed to earlier court orders to argue that negligence had occurred at several stages. According to the submissions recorded, lapses may have taken place during Lama’s immigration clearance, when he was allegedly left unattended despite a missing complaint, and at the medical college where he was reportedly discharged without proper care.

The Court observed that ending the proceedings solely on the basis of identification of the body would be counterproductive.

It stressed that the entire chain of events—from Lama’s arrival in India, clearance by immigration and CIAL, actions of the police and hospital authorities, to the recovery of his body—must be thoroughly examined and documented.

The Bench said such an inquiry would be “the least solace that can happen to the family.”

The SIT, which was initially formed when Lama was believed to be alive, has now been directed to continue its investigation. The probe will be supervised by the Commissioner of Police or an officer of equivalent rank.

“We clarify that we are ordering this for the purpose of this case, which means to say that the entire sequence of events, from the time the alleged detenue came to India until he was found dead, will have to be properly looked into...” the Court said.

The Bench also noted the petitioner’s claim that the death might not have been accidental and that the possibility of murder cannot be ruled out.

“Going by the sequence, no one can throw this out as of now, particularly when the post-mortem report is also inconclusive,” the Court observed.

“We are not investigating the murder, we are investigating the sequence until the body was found. The rest of it is for you to take a call on…” the Court added.

The matter has been listed for further hearing after three weeks.

(With Live Law inputs)