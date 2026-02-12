Kozhikode: A 12-year-old girl was electrocuted after coming into contact with a Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) power line near Koduvally in the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Thanha, daughter of Kalathingal Rasheed, a resident of Kacherimukku near Koduvally town.

According to the Koduvally police, the incident occurred around 7 pm while the girl was playing with her friends. She was standing on the sunshade of a neighbouring house that was under construction when she accidentally touched an electric line passing nearby.

She was rushed to a hospital immediately, but doctors declared her brought dead.

Police said the power line running adjacent to the house had PVC insulation. However, a portion of the covering was reportedly missing, which is suspected to have caused the electrocution. An investigation is underway.