New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met BJP councillors from Thiruvananthapuram and other municipal corporations in Kerala at his official residence and congratulated them on their victory in the local body elections. After the interaction, he said that the people of Kerala are dissatisfied with both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and are now looking towards the BJP-NDA with “great hope”.

Sharing pictures from the meeting on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "At 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, hosted Kerala BJP Panchayat members, Municipality members and members of corporations from across Kerala, including the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where the BJP was blessed with a historic mandate,".

He said that he held discussions with the elected representatives on several issues, "notably ways to deepen the BJP's connect with the people, further our good governance agenda and further 'Ease of Living'".

Modi reiterated that Kerala is "fed up" with the LDF and UDF and is turning to the BJP-NDA with "great hope".

He added, "Therefore, elected members from BJP-NDA will work at the grassroots and address the challenges faced by the people,".

The Prime Minister also said that during the meeting, he paid tribute to every party worker who has contributed to strengthening the BJP in the state.

"It is due to their selfless efforts that we have grown across the state. In the coming times, the BJP will grow even further in Kerala," he said.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin and several senior party leaders were present at the interaction.

The BJP councillors from the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, including Mayor V V Rajesh, along with representatives from other local bodies, had arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to attend a three-day training programme focused on administration and governance.

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the party’s elected representatives were "energised and inspired" after meeting the Prime Minister.

Sharing a video of the interaction on X, he wrote, "The smiles say it all. There is no greater inspiration for a karyakarta than the guidance of our Pradhan Sevak,".

He added, "With his guidance, the resolve of 'BJP4Keralam' is stronger than ever to take the politics of performance and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas to every ward and panchayat in the state,".

He further said, "We will continue to work harder, serve better, and build a Vikasita Keralam for all,".

The BJP also shared video footage of the meeting on X, stating, “When the saffron wave meets real governance!”

The party added, "PM Modi personally guiding Kerala's newly elected BJP panchayat, municipal and corporation members at his official residence in New Delhi," and said, "Change is happening, one ward at a time."

Earlier in the day, the Kerala BJP representatives visited Parliament, where they met Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Since arriving in the capital on Wednesday, the leaders have participated in multiple sessions of their three-day training programme at the BJP headquarters.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected to address them on 'Emerging Challenges in Urban Development'.

According to party sources, the aim of the programme, titled 'BJP 4 Viksit Keralam', is to equip local leaders from Kerala with practical knowledge of national democratic systems and help them better implement central government schemes.