Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has announced a special Valentine’s Day offer, selling sugar at ₹14 per kg on February 14.

Customers who purchase subsidised products worth more than ₹1,000 will be eligible to buy one kilogram of sugar at the discounted rate. Those who purchase subsidised items worth above ₹500 can avail themselves of half a kilogram of sugar under the offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current market price of sugar is ₹45.04 per kg, while Supplyco sells it at a subsidised rate of ₹34.65 per kg. The Valentine’s Day special scheme will remain valid until February 28.