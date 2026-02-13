Bengaluru: At least seven people, including 2 Malayali youths, were killed in a high-speed collision on the Dobbaspet–Hoskote Satellite Town Ring Road in Bengaluru.

The crash occurred around 5.30 am when a speeding Mahindra XUV collided with a motorcycle and then rammed into a Canter truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the accident, another car travelling behind them crashed into the truck's axle, which was left lying on the road, Times of India reported.

The occupants of the car and the motocyclist died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Bharath, Ashwin Nair, Ethan George, Arhan Sharif, and another student named Bharath. The identity of one more student is yet to be ascertained. The biker has been identified as Gagan.

ADVERTISEMENT

All six travelling in the SUV were students of the same college.

Following the accident, the Sulibele police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.