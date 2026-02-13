The Congress constituted two major committees for the forthcoming Kerala Assembly elections, appointing Ramesh Chennithala as chairman and Shashi Tharoor as co-chairman of the party’s campaign panel.

Tharoor's appointment is seen as significant as it follows his recent meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi to address his concerns. After the discussions, he remarked that "all is good" and "we are all on the same page".

Since that meeting, Tharoor has taken on a more visible role in defending the party and also opened the debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

According to a party statement issued on Thursday, Kharge approved the formation of both the campaign committee and the manifesto committee of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee ahead of the Assembly elections.

Chennithala will head the campaign committee, with Tharoor serving as co-chairman. Congress MP Shafi Parambil has been appointed convenor. The committee will also include Hibi Eden, Roji M John, C R Mahesh, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Ramya Haridas, M Liju and Deepthi Mary Varghese as members.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Benny Behanan has been named chairman of the manifesto committee, with the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Kodikkunnil Suresh, appointed co-chairman. The panel will also comprise Dean Kuriakose and Jebi Mather as members.

Following his meeting with Kharge and Gandhi earlier this month, Tharoor said he was very satisfied with the interaction with the party leadership. Sources described the discussion as a "comprehensive" one that covered a wide range of issues.

Tharoor had earlier expressed displeasure over the manner in which he was treated at a recent event in Kochi and over attempts by certain leaders to ‘sideline’ him in Kerala politics. With those concerns now apparently resolved, he is expected to take on an active and prominent role in the Congress campaign in the state.

The upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, likely to be held in April-May, are considered crucial for the Congress as it aims to regain power from the Left after spending a decade in the opposition. The party is stepping up efforts to mount a strong challenge in the southern state.

(With PTI Inputs)