Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on February 13 became the first state in the country to adopt a comprehensive Urban Policy, outlining a long-term vision for development as the state steadily moves towards greater urbanisation.

The policy projects Kerala in 2050 as “a continuous network of climate-smart cities and towns, ensuring scientific planning and good governance.”

The draft Urban Policy, prepared by the Local Self Government Department, was approved by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office. The approval marks the completion of nearly two years of sustained efforts.

The initiative was first announced in the 2023–24 state budget. In December 2023, the government set up the Kerala Urban Policy Commission, comprising national and international experts. The commission submitted its Nava Kerala Urban Policy report to the Chief Minister in March 2025.

To facilitate wider consultations, the government organised a global conference in Kochi in September, which was attended by ministers, mayors, elected representatives and experts from India and abroad. The suggestions that emerged from these deliberations were later incorporated into the final policy.

According to projections by the Urban Policy Commission, Kerala is likely to be nearly 80 per cent urbanised by 2050, with growth spreading in a decentralised manner across densely populated regions between the high ranges and the coastal belt.

In view of mounting climate-related challenges, the Urban Policy is designed to serve as a foundational framework for scientific and sustainable urban development, including in environmentally sensitive areas. It also seeks to leverage urbanisation to support the state’s economic growth.

Building on Kerala’s legacy of decentralised governance and participatory planning, the policy aims to promote inclusive development and ensure that the benefits of urban growth reach all sections of society.

In addition to enhancing urban infrastructure, the policy focuses on reducing social and spatial inequalities and strengthening social support systems. It highlights key thematic areas such as legal and institutional reforms, capacity building, governance strengthening, people-oriented services and programmes, infrastructure development, and spatial and strategic planning.