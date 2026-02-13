Malappuram: Nilambur police on Friday took noted motivational speaker and former police officer Philip Mambad into custody in connection with the sexual abuse of a minor girl.

The action followed a complaint filed by the victim's parents. The girl is a native of Chevayur in Kozhikode district. According to the complaint lodged with Chevayur police on Thursday, the accused allegedly took the 16-year-old girl to a lodge in Kanjangad, in Kasaragod district, where she was abused.

Chevayur police registered a case and later transferred it to Nilambur police for further investigation.

According to the complaint, the victim is mentally challenged, and her parents had approached the accused seeking counselling support for him. It is alleged that during a follow-up counselling session in September 2025, the accused took the girl to a lodge room in Kanjangad near Kasaragod, where she was subjected to abuse.

Philip was active in anti-drug campaigns and was known for delivering motivational speeches among school and college students during his service in the police department. Department authorities had earlier advised him to focus on his official duties as Sub-Inspector, following his participation in various public functions and social media events. He later opted for voluntary retirement.

Police took Philip into custody from his residence in Karachal, Mambad, near Nilambur in Malappuram district on Thursday night. Procedures to formally record his arrest have been initiated.

A senior police official of Chevayur police said the case was registered immediately after receiving the written complaint, and further investigation would be conducted by Nilambur police.