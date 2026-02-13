Thiruvalla: The police have arrested the 7th accused in the case involving the gang rape of a female worker at a spa here, bringing the number of arrests in the case to 7.

The accused has been identified as Shinto, and he was taken into custody from Changanassery.

Shinto's name was added to the list of accused after CCTV footage from the incident was examined. He was spotted dropping off the others at the spa.

The police had earlier arrested Subin Alexander Chacko of Pappanavelil, Berlin Das, Varun, Prashobh, Kiran and Sajin.

When asked whether the survivor's female co-worker was questioned about her alleged involvement in the incident, the police said they had not received any such complaint.

According to the police, the gang forced its way into the spa and demanded ₹50,000 as extortion money. When the woman staff member refused to pay, the accused allegedly threatened and assaulted her.

They reportedly dragged her into a room and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. The gang also allegedly recorded the assault on a mobile phone before fleeing the premises after snatching ₹2,500 from another staff member.