Thiruvananthapuram: A car was gutted in a fire at Jagathy here on Friday. A couple travelling in it escaped unhurt. The incident occurred near the Jagathy bridge when smoke began billowing from the couple's Maruti Zen while they were on the move.

Noticing the smoke, they immediately stopped the vehicle and got out, averting a major tragedy. The car burst into flames shortly afterwards.

A unit of the Thiruvananthapuram Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot promptly and doused the blaze. Fire station authorities said preliminary findings suggest that a short circuit may have caused the fire. Further investigation is underway.