Kanhangad: In a positive sign for coastal biodiversity, the population of the white-bellied sea eagle, which breeds only in Kannur and Kasaragod districts, has shown a steady rise this year. The raptor is also the official bird of Kasaragod district.

While 13 breeding sites were identified last year, this year’s survey has documented 17 nests across the two districts. All four additional nests spotted this time were found in Kannur. Kasaragod accounted for 10 nests and Kannur seven. As many as 25 nests were recorded during a survey in 1996.

In Kasaragod, the birds continue to nest on trees that have traditionally served as their breeding grounds. In contrast, Kannur has seen four new nesting locations this year. Notably, one nest was spotted atop an electricity transmission tower at Kattampally, a rare sighting. In Kasaragod, most nests are located within temple premises, which provide a relatively secure environment. Temple committees and local residents have always shown keen interest in protecting these nesting sites.

In Kannur, nests have been found in public spaces, private properties and coastal belts. The species typically builds its nests along the seashore and in nearby casuarina groves, preferring tall trees. A majority of the nests were spotted on banyan, mango, blackboard tree (ezhilampala) and casuarina trees.

The survey was conducted jointly by the Malabar Awareness and Rescue Centre for Wildlife and the Social Forestry Divisions of Kannur and Kasaragod. The study was led by Dr Roshnath Ramesh, along with Assistant Conservators of Forests M Rajeevan and Jose Mathew.