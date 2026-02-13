Kochi: Kerala is scripting a new chapter in organ donation as ten-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham from Pathanamthitta has become the state’s youngest organ donor. Her organs will give new life to five people.

With the consent of the child’s father, the organ donation process was coordinated through the government system K-SOTTO. Alin’s donated heart valve will be sent to Sree Chitra Institute in Thiruvananthapuram, her liver to KIMS Hospital, and her kidney to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Her eyes will also be donated to the Eye Bank.

The organs are being transported from Amrita Hospital in Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram by road. Police are also escorting this vehicle. The ambulance (KL07 DF 3177) headed to the state capital around 7.15 pm. It will travel via Kunnumpuram, Edappally, Vyttila, Kundannur, Tripunithura, Thalayolaparambu, Kottayam, Chengannur, Venjaramoodu, and Kazhakkoottam. Police will impose traffic curbs along these routes to ensure the smooth movement of the ambulance.

Staff at Amrita Hospital in Kochi take organs of the child for transporting to Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

According to ADGP Sreejith, the vehicle is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram within three hours. The mortal remains of the child will be handed over to the family soon.

The girl was declared brain-dead after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident in Kottayam on February 5. The accident occurred around 2.30 pm near Pallam Borma Junction on the MC Road while she was travelling with her mother and maternal grandparents. The car in which she was travelling collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

The toddler, who sustained severe injuries, was initially admitted to hospitals in Changanassery and Thiruvalla. Later, she was shifted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on the night of February 6 for expert medical care. Despite doctors’ intense efforts, her life could not be saved. Brain death was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Health Minister Veena George extended gratitude to the girl’s parents for donating their child’s organs to save the lives of others. She also extended support to the bereaved family.