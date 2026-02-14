Thrissur: A man from Nepal who escaped from the Government Mental Health Centre in Thrissur stabbed three people, leaving them injured. The incident occurred around 2 am on Saturday.

The Aluva Police had brought the accused to the mental health centre in the early hours of the morning. However, within half an hour, he managed to flee through the side of a hospital bathroom.

After escaping, the man first stabbed Murali (66), a hotel owner, at Kamath Lane in Thrissur. He then walked along the road and stabbed two more people at West Fort. Murali, who sustained an abdominal injury, was admitted to Ashwini Hospital in Naikkanal, while the other two victims were admitted to Jubilee Mission Hospital in East Fort.

The accused was later apprehended by the Thrissur West Police and taken back to the Mental Health Centre.