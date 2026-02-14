Amid controversies following the Special Commissioner's report, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has clarified that the amount withdrawn from the board's general fund for organising the Global Ayyappa Sangamam was returned, contradicting the report's claims.

The Special Commissioner, ordered by the High Court to audit the transactions relating to the event, found that a sum of ₹2 crore drawn from the TDB for the event has not been recouped so far.

The TDB, in a press release, said it had transferred ₹5 crore allocated for Religious Convention & Discourse in its 2025-2026 budget into a special savings account opened for the event. Of this, ₹5 crore was paid as an advance to the Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC) for organising the event, ₹12,76,440 for accommodation, and ₹15,25,424 towards GST.

However, the TDB noted that the funds were deposited into their general fund upon receiving sponsorships totalling ₹3 crore. Additionally, it also said the Adani group had promised to sponsor ₹ 1 crore.

It also added that ₹1,74,40,912 remains in the special savings account, including interest.

Additionally, it also labelled the claims that ₹1 lakh was spent on a bed for the Chief Minister as false. It clarified that purchases amounting to ₹3,83,439 were recorded under “Furniture and Miscellaneous Items for Existing Office Complex and Guest House.” However, such purchases for the Pamba guest house are Devaswom property.

It also pointed out that the guest house is used by Judges and Union Ministers.

Addressing the controversy regarding Nandagovindam Bhajans, the TDB clarified that, while they had initially approached the group, the meeting did not materialise due to prior commitments. As a result, they went ahead with musician Ishaan Dev.

The TDB stated that they had spent a total of ₹8 lakh on organising the event, but denied that any payment had been made to the Nandagovindam Bhajans group. Terming the audit report's mention of such a payment an error, the TDB explained that the amount was transferred to Ishaan Dev’s account.

The TDB also denied allegations that money was illegally written off by inflating the number of people served food on the last day of the Sangamam.

The TDB also states that since the report submitted by TDB's Chartered Accountant had to adhere to the court-mandated timeline, it was submitted before detailed scrutiny.

It highlighted that further action would be taken only after the deficiencies were rectified and authenticity ensured. It added that these discrepancies will be discussed at the meeting scheduled on February 17.