Kochi: As the heat intensifies within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, sources said that the newest entrant, Twenty20, is no longer content staying on the sidelines. Despite public assertions of an "unconditional" entry, the party led by Kitex Group chairman Sabu M Jacob is reportedly eyeing a significant slice of the electoral pie, seeking to contest in at least 20 seats, signalling a bold play to transform from a regional phenomenon into a statewide political force.

The move marks a potential shift in the NDA's internal hierarchy, traditionally dominated by the BJP and its long-standing ally, the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS). While the BDJS, led by Thushar Vellappally, contested 21 seats in the 2021 elections without securing a win or making any decisive impact, the Twenty20 leadership is pointing to their track record as a more viable 'return on investment' for the alliance.

"Our electoral performance is far better than the BDJS. In 2021, we contested just eight seats in Ernakulam and secured 15.3 per cent vote share. Even in the 2025 local body polls, we maintained an average of 12 per cent share across 880 seats and retained control of our strongholds. We now rule four panchayats. Compare that with the BDJS, which won only about four seats in the recent local polls. We have proven our merit; we deserve a seat share that reflects our strength," a Twenty20 leader told Onmanorama.

The party eyes a strategic presence in every district except Malappuram, with a heavy concentration in its home turf of Ernakulam. Twenty20's wishlist for Ernakulam includes eight key constituencies- Kochi, Vypin, Kunnathunad, Thrikkakara, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, Muvattupuzha, and Kothamangalam. For the BJP, the allure of Twenty20 lies in its disciplined cadre machinery, which could compensate for the saffron party's historically thin organisational presence in the district.

Furthermore, the alliance offers a unique demographic bridge. With Sabu M Jacob and the majority of party members belonging to the Jacobite Syrian Christian community, Twenty20 is positioned to tap into a crucial vote bank, particularly in Kunnathunad, home to the church's headquarters in Puthencruz. This could further influence the Jacobite vote bank in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki.

Moreover, Twenty20's ambitions aren't limited to the backwaters of Kochi. Sources indicate Twenty20 is looking at rural belts across the state, hoping to replicate the success of its "Kizhakkambalam model" in places like Pathanapuram and Thodupuzha. "This is our opportunity to officially expand across Kerala. We've already started groundwork in various districts before the local body polls. We aim to extend our reach even into the Malabar region," said a party leader.

However, Sabu M Jacob remains the diplomat and reiterates his earlier statement that Twenty20 is not up for any bargaining over its NDA entry. He maintains that while the party is well-organised with district committees across the state, no formal demands have been slapped onto the table.

"We have not made any demands. The NDA's priority is 'winnability'. Whether a candidate contests under the BJP, BDJS, or Twenty20 banner will depend on what makes the most impact in that specific seat. That will be decided unanimously," Jacob told Onmanorama.

"Twenty20's vision is for a 'Developed Kerala,' and that requires a statewide approach aligning with the NDA," he added.

Twenty20's entry has undeniably supercharged the NDA's optics, but the road ahead is fraught with friction. The BDJS is unlikely to cede its "second-in-command" status in the alliance without a fight, and the BJP must balance the corporate-led efficiency of Twenty20 with its own ideological grassroots.

Is Twenty20 being over-ambitious? Perhaps. But in a state where the 'LDF-UDF duopoly' has proven hard to crack, Sabu Jacob's disciplined, development-first machinery may be the 'third force' the NDA has been searching for.