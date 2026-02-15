A fire broke out at a used-car showroom at Kattakada in Thiruvanthapuram on Sunday evening. The Fire and Rescue personnel have successfully extinguished the flame, and no casualties have been reported.

The incident occurred around 5.30pm when the used cars and scrap that was stored on the premises caught fire. Since there was a lot of scrap nearby, it quickly spread, but was brought under control by the timely intervention of the fire force.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire has been put out, and no injuries were reported. However, about 8-9 cars were burnt down and damaged in the accident, the fire force says.