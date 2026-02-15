Kollam: The bodies of two students who went missing after being swept out to sea while swimming at Paravur Beach in Kollam were recovered early Sunday following extensive search operations.

The deceased have been identified as Bibin Raj (16) and Kannan Raj (16), both Plus One students. Their bodies were found after 12 pm and have been shifted to Parippally Medical College, said officials at the Paravur Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when a group of five boys went to swim near the beach behind the Pozhikkara Devi Temple. Of the five, three entered the water and were swept away by strong currents

One of the boys, Abu Tahir, was rescued safely through the combined efforts of the Fire and Rescue Services and the police. However, Bibin Raj and Kannan could not be located immediately, prompting authorities to seek the help of the Coast Guard. Despite searches continuing late into the night, their bodies could not be found.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said post-mortem examinations are likely to be conducted on Monday, after which the bodies will be handed over to the families.

The estuary behind the Pozhikkara Devi Temple is considered highly dangerous, and locals generally avoid entering the water there. According to police, the three boys who entered the sea were holding hands when they were swept away. The survivor was trapped in the sand near the estuary, which enabled rescuers to reach him in time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kannan was a student of VVVHSS Ayathil, while Bibin Raj studied at TKM School Karikode.