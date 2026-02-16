Mananthavady: Student volunteers of the National Service Scheme unit at Government Polytechnic College Mananthavady have breathed new life into damaged equipment at Dwaraka Government Ayurveda Hospital, restoring facilities worth lakhs of rupees through a service initiative.The renovation and repair works, carried out at the hospital as well as on the college campus, were undertaken as part of the Phoenix project of the Kerala State NSS Cell.

The students repaired equipment in the hospital’s physiotherapy wing, along with pharmacy trolleys and shelves and also restored 20 drawing tables at the polytechnic college. Flower pots at the hospital and rusted steel stair railings were repainted to improve their appearance. Through work carried out during holidays and evenings, equipment worth approximately Rs.2.5 lakh was brought back into usable condition.

The initiative was inaugurated by Edavaka panchayat member V Serena. College principal M J Biju, programme officer Jyothis Paul, medical officer Dr Anil Kumar, pharmacist Junaid and NSS volunteer secretaries K J Abin and Shriya spoke on the occasion.