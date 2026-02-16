Kochi: A 52-year-old man was arrested by Palarivattom police on charges of sexual harassment of a woman and flashing during a bus journey to Kochi. The accused, Sabu, a native of Mannar, Alappuzha, was handed over to the police by bus staff and fellow passengers.

The incident occurred on a KSRTC bus travelling from Cheruthoni in Idukki. According to the complaint filed by a woman passenger hailing from Thankamani, Sabu boarded the bus at Perumbavoor and began harassing her by touching her inappropriately with his elbow. When the bus reached Edappally the accused allegedly flashed her while the bus was in motion.

Upon being alerted by the victim, the bus crew diverted the vehicle directly to the Palarivattom Police Station, where the accused was taken into custody.

"The accused was arrested immediately after the bus reached the station. We have recorded the victim's statement and are currently investigating if the individual has been involved in similar incidents in the past," stated a Palarivattom police official.

Sabu's arrest has been officially recorded, and he will be produced before the court on Tuesday.