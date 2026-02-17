Idukki: A 58-year-old man was found dead in a stream at Cheriyamadam Kadavu near Muthaliyar Madam here on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Devasya, a native of Mundiyankal in Upputhara. Local residents spotted the body around 10 am and immediately informed the police. Fire and Rescue Services personnel also arrived at the scene to assist in recovery operations.

According to the police, the exact cause of death has not yet been determined. Devasya had earlier worked as a security staff member in Thodupuzha and had been earning a living through lottery sales over the past few months.

The body was later shifted to the district hospital mortuary under the leadership of ward member Jithesh Injakkattal. Police have initiated further procedures, including a post-mortem examination.