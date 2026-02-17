Kochi: The Kerala High Court has set aside the government order to conduct the Nava Kerala survey. The court passed the order while allowing petitions filed by M H Mubas, a native of Odaykkali in Perumbavoor, and KSU state president Aloshious Xavier.

The petitioners contended that the survey was being carried out using government machinery and public funds with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections. The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice V M Shyam Kumar held that the move was unlawful.

The petitioners had argued that the ‘Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme’, conducted at a cost of ₹20 crore by engaging party workers, was illegal. The court accepted the contention that the exercise lacked financial sanction and budget allocation, and therefore quashed the government order.