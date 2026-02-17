Thiruvananthapuram: Over 14 lakh voters removed from the draft electoral rolls are set to be reinstated as Kerala prepares to publish the final list of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

During the preparation of the draft list, around 24.08 lakh names were removed from the electoral rolls. Most of those returning voters submitted Form 6 or Form 6A (for non-resident voters) to secure their inclusion. The final list is scheduled for release on February 21.

A significant number of applicants had made errors while filling in family member details as provided in the 2002 SIR list and majority of them later submitted fresh applications to have their names added as new voters. Following the recent local body elections, the three major political fronts also took extensive steps to ensure such applicants were included. While these individuals are being registered as new voters, they have also submitted forms containing information equivalent to the enumeration form in the SIR records.

Although Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had identified some technical issues in applications across various locations, the Assistant Electoral Registration Officers accepted those documents, avoiding the need for hearings.

By January 30, over 15 lakh people applied to have their names included in the electoral roll.