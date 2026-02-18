Kozhikode: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has strongly criticised the Kerala government's decision to extend the operating hours of bars, beer, and wine parlours in the state by two hours, allowing them to function until midnight. The organisation has demanded that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government withdraw the order.

In a statement, P Mujeeburahman, Kerala Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, described the move as "highly condemnable," alleging that such a decision would adversely affect the state's social environment. He said the LDF had come to power promising to reduce the availability of alcohol, but was now attempting to boost state revenue through increased liquor sales.

Mujeeburahman expressed concern that extended bar hours would further disrupt family and community life. "Alcohol, which already disturbs the evenings of homes and streets, is now set to affect even Kerala's mornings. Is this what the Left calls 'New Kerala'?" he asked.

He also criticised what he described as broader social trends being promoted in the name of progress, including the idea of gender neutrality, claiming that such measures, along with the revised liquor policy, could weaken cultural values and moral consciousness.

Referring to the Chief Minister's remarks at the Vision 2031 international conference, where development was described as ensuring dignity and basic security for all, Mujeeburahman questioned how extending bar hours aligned with those goals.

He warned that development without moral considerations could harm society and urged the government to reconsider its decision, stating that it could negatively impact families and future generations.