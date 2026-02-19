Kattakkada: Three crocodiles have been relocated from the Neyyar Dam Wildlife Sanctuary to the Puthoor Zoological Park, officials said. The reptiles were transported from the sanctuary late on Wednesday night.

At present, 14 muuggers are housed in two enclosures at Neyyar Dam, along with seven hatchlings aged around one and a half years.

The sanctuary once had a population of over 50 crocodiles. Over time, several died, while others were transferred to zoos and parks. Eggs were also destroyed to regulate breeding. Eventually, the population declined to a level that raised concerns about possible extinction, prompting renewed hatching efforts about a year and a half ago. It is amid this ongoing conservation effort that three crocodiles have been relocated to Puthoor.

Authorities said the relocation was carried out on the orders of the Chief Wildlife Warden, with the approval of the Central Zoo Authority.