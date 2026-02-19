Payyannur: Retirement has only made P V Vijayan, a former teacher of Devi Sahaya UP School in Korom, more active and purposeful.

Acively engaged in vegetable farming, Vijayan has also been teaching children swimming for the past 30 years. A distinguished Scouts teacher during his years in service, he is equally passionate about crafting creative artefacts and continues to remain actively involved in social work.

Above all, he is widely known for his humanitarian initiatives. When he retired from service in 2019, Vijayan had set himself a clear goal to expand vegetable cultivation and channel the income towards charitable activities.

To support this vision, he built an irrigation pond on land near his house and began cultivating beans, cucumber and bitter gourd on 50 cents of land. The use of modern techniques such as fertigation and foliar spray has made the venture a success. A major share of the income is being spent on charitable causes.

This year, he has launched another vegetable farming initiative on 50 cents of land in partnership with a friend. Vijayan also serves as the secretary of the Sneha Charitable Trust, headquartered in Korom.