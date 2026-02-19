Thiruvananthapuram: Two more people sought treatment for suspected food poisoning after consuming food from a hotel in Vizhinjam that is under scrutiny following the death of two persons. Two members of a family had died of suspected food poisoning after eating from ‘Asmak’ hotel in Vizhinjam on Monday.

The deceased were Rasheeda Beevi, 59, and her son-in-law Shaji, 48, of Plachery Kunnil house in Nilamel, Kollam. Shaji’s wife Sajimol, who also fell ill after the meal, has overcome the critical stage. Test results related to the Vizhinjam hotel incident are expected within a week.

In addition, two others who had eaten from the same hotel on the same day sought treatment at private hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram later that evening. They were discharged after their condition improved.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, three members of a family in Thiruvananthapuram city were admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday with food poisoning after cooking and consuming fish purchased from the city. Following intimation from hospital authorities, food safety officials collected details from the patients. The family said they had cooked and consumed Velappara variety fish purchased from Palayam market and maintained that the fish was not spoiled.