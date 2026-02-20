Kozhikode: The latest incident of surgical forceps being left inside a woman's stomach at Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital has once again brought attention to medical negligence in Kerala, reviving memories of a similar case from nine years ago. It was In 2017 that a pair of artery forceps was left inside 24-year-old Harshina's abdomen during a caesarean section at Kozhikode Government Medical College, altering the course of her life forever.

Years later, Harshina continues to suffer from severe health complications, enduring chronic pain, repeated infections, and physical limitations that affect her daily life. Rejecting the state government’s sanctioned relief ₹2 lakh as inadequate, she has approached the court seeking ₹1.9 crore, even as she spends at least ₹20,000 every month on follow-up treatment. "My struggle for justice is still far from over," she said, her voice heavy with fatigue and frustration.

Harshina, resident of Manakkadavu near Pantheerankavu, underwent her third caesarean section at Kozhikode Government Medical College in 2017. Soon after, she began experiencing persistent abdominal pain and infections, which worsened over the years. It was only in 2022, during a scan at a private hospital, that doctors discovered a pair of surgical forceps left inside her abdomen since the original surgery. The instrument was removed surgically in September 2022, but the negligence caused long-term health complications that continue to impact her quality of life.

Despite ongoing pain, Harshina has shown remarkable resilience. On Friday, she staged a protest in front of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital in solidarity with Usha Thomas, the woman affected by the recent Alappuzha case. The protest was held under Harshina Samara Vedi. "Apart from the constant pain, I have to spend a huge amount every month on treatment. I am doing physiotherapy and massage daily, which is very expensive. When I heard that the government had given me only ₹2 lakh, I felt disappointed. That amount is far too little for the suffering I have endured," she said. Currently, she stays with her sister, who helps her with daily activities she can no longer manage on her own.

The 33-year-old mother of three revealed the financial strain on her family has been immense. Her husband is unable to run his business properly, and they have moved to a rented house near Thamarassery to stay close to relatives who can assist. Even political leaders and social activists have tried to help. "Opposition leader V D Satheeshan gave me ₹1 lakh, which was spent within a week on private hospital treatment. Later, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also contributed ₹1 lakh," she said. Yet, the assistance is not enough to cover her mounting medical bills. A follow-up surgery in May 2024 was funded entirely through crowdfunding, as government support remained unavailable.

Harshina has formally approached the civil court seeking ₹1.9 crore in compensation, requesting an exemption from the 10% deposit usually required. She hopes the judicial process will finally recognise the prolonged suffering she has endured. "I hope the government will finally hear my plea and ensure that no other woman has to go through what I experienced. All I ask for is justice and the chance to live with dignity," she said, holding onto a hope that her struggle may soon see a resolution.